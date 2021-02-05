Sam Rose is a proven public servant

I am writing to express my support of Sam Rose’s candidacy for Aspen City Council.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Sam since last fall, when Response conducted a volunteer training. Sam is a volunteer advocate at Response and answers our 24/7 crisis line after hours. Response is a nonprofit organization in Aspen that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Pitkin and western Eagle counties.

As a volunteer, Sam provides survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence with crisis intervention, support and information, and helps them make contact with agencies such as shelter, law enforcement, medical and social services.

Sam answers the crisis line via his personal cell and takes 12-hour shifts at a time. The majority of those shifts are during night hours and/or weekends. Throughout all of this, Sam has provided caring, non-judgmental, confidential and knowledgeable advocacy to individuals while they are experiencing significant trauma, confusion and feelings of hopelessness. Most importantly, he remains passionate and grounded in the Response’s mission to support, educate and empower victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Additionally, Sam was a huge support while my family and I were sick with COVID-19 over the holidays. He not only very kindly informed me about my responsibilities for isolation and safety; he also was an immense support and answered any question I had about the disease promptly every time I contacted him (and there were a lot of them!). He was informative but most significantly offered empathy and support.

Sam is a true public servant and cares deeply about the community. I believe he would be an excellent city councilperson.

Txell Pedragosa

Aspen