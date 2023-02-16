Runge: There they go again

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

It is never enough for the real-estate industrial complex in Aspen, is it? The latest move by the local real-estate industry will be an attempt to take over our city government to make sure nothing gets in their way of selling and commoditizing Aspen.

The real-estate interests cannot tolerate any limits on short-term rentals or restrictions on how many houses are demolished every year to make way for the next billionaire with a personal jet. For the sake of what little is left of the heart and soul of Aspen, be sure you vote for Torre, Skippy, and Sam Rose.

Cliff and Kathy Runge

Aspen