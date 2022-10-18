Runge: Tax will help repair STR harm

Letter to the editor

Vote yes on 2A to tax short-term rentals. It is time STRs help pay for the mess they have created, and this tax will take an important step towards mitigating some of the impacts STRs have on our community.

Do not believe the argument that this tax will somehow hurt our economy. When short-term renters are paying up to $20,000 per night (in a few cases, even higher), they can afford the tax. Do not buy what the real-estate interests are peddling about this tax.

Vote yes on 2A.

Cliff Runge

Aspen