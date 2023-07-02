Rubey: Biggest county decision in decades

Why wasn’t The Pitkin County Board of Commissioners ready to talk about the FBO last week?

This is the most important financial decision that the county has made over the last 30 years. They are acting financially innumerate.

I guess the commissioners care more about a Dallas-based mega corporation than they do about their own constituents. Cue the circus music and take me out to dinner, because I know what is coming next with respect to this FBO lease.

Robert Rubey

Aspen