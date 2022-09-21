Roush: DiSalvo understands community’s needs
I am writing in support of Joe DiSalvo for sheriff. I have known him for the past 17 years as a citizen and an employee.
He is the most supportive employer I have ever worked for. He doesn’t treat you just as an employee but as a family member.
Joe has worked hard to improve the Sheriff’s Office professionalism, community involvement and overall safety for the employees. He was able to get better training and equipment for staff; he understands the need to stay current on training as it relates to having a more professional and well-educated department, which decreases liability for the sheriff’s office; and makes the community a safer place.
Joe is the only choice for sheriff in Pitkin County, and he understands the needs of the community and the department.
Sara Roush
Snowmass
