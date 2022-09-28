Rosin: I’ll never forget

Letter to the editor

Back around seven or eight years ago, when there was no election in his future and no one was paying attention, Mr. Michael Buglione was working as a Pitckin County sheriff’s deputy.

I’m sure it was a regular day for him, but, when my family was dealing with a very serious situation, Michael stepped in and went above and beyond the call of duty to help a family in need, and he did so with a genuine heart. In addition, he made sure to check in daily the following weeks to make sure my family was whole and taken care of.

I will never forget the care and kindness he showed us. I have no doubt his heart is in the right place, and his objective to make the Pitkin County community a safer, stronger and better place to live.

Drita Rosin

Aspen