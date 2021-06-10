Roses and Thorns (June 11, 2021): Yea, Snowmass concerts are back; boo, for CO Ski Country’s lack of transparency

A thorn goes to Aspen police officers who continuously do laps around the downtown core in their patrol cars, morning, noon and night. It adds to congestion, pollution and does not embody the environmental ethos that the city of Aspen touts. How about park it and walk around and talk to people while patrolling? You know, the old school, Aspen way.

*****

The local Starbucks took a pubic beating for its abysmal service after it opened the Cooper Avenue mall in September 2018, but they deserve roses these days for having a smooth-running machine. Even the canines of The Aspen Times can attest — the complimentary Puppuccinos are the crack cocaine of dog treats. So Roses for Starbucks and its hardworking crew, and a howl of approval from the dogs.

****

A rose to the city of Aspen and its elected officials for allowing temporary structures to be placed in the right of way this summer. It’s really nice to dine al fresco during these warm nights and gives tourists and locals some extra room to enjoy the scene. It also gives local restaurants a boost, and after the crap they’ve had to endure with COVID-19 restrictions, they deserve it.

****

Roses to the folks in Snowmass Village who were able to really kick off the summer season with the return of the Thursday night concert series. Talk about a turnout. It was almost like we’ve been pent up in our pads for the better part (or is it worse part?) of the past year and a half.

As the restrictions have eased, the concert organizers kicked into high gear and set up the stage, secured the bands and put in a few new features to help the crowds, … and the crowd Thursday night was totally into it.

We are jazzed for the Snowmass gondola and lift as well as the bike park to open June 21 and rodeo to saddle up June 23. Great to have those and the host of other events that make Snowmass the quaint place we all know and love. Heck, Thursday’s opener was such a big-time event a larger contingent of Aspenites made the bus/drive over.

****

Thorns to Colorado Ski Country USA for a confusing approach in recent years to releasing information about how its members fared the prior ski season. Colorado Ski Country has been quick to trumpet successes when there have been record or near-record seasons. The trade association clammed up after last season’s abrupt closure of ski areas because of COVID-19. The public never learned how bad the resorts were collectively hit by the pandemic. National Ski Areas Association announced this week that the U.S. ski resorts recorded their fifth best season ever in 2020-21. Aspen Skiing Co. said its numbers fell about 4%. Colorado Ski Country has its annual business meeting, via Zoom this year, on June 22. Let’s hope they share how their members fared this year so the public can assess how one of the state’s most important industries is faring.

****

Thorns to the two hikers who got themselves into a jam last Saturday afternoon at Lost Man Lake. While we certainly acknowledge that nature can be unpredictable, these two women didn’t do themselves any favors. They put themselves in a position where they needed help at Lost Man Lake at an elevation of 12,457 at 4:45 in the afternoon. We don’t know if they got a late start or got lost or otherwise sidetracked. Nevertheless, they should have been aware that rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast starting mid-afternoon and they should have acted accordingly. The news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said the women were “inadequately prepared for the hike and changing conditions.”

We hope this isn’t a sign of things to come during what is anticipated to be a busy summer. Regardless, it is a good reminder to locals and visitors to purchase their Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue Card, also known as CORSAR. They are $3 for one year or $12 for a five-year card.