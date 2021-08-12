Roses and Thorns (Friday, Aug. 13)

Thorns to midvalley real estate promoters — developers, real estate agents and marketing folks — who continue to say “only 20 minutes to Aspen.” Let’s be honest and add fine print that clarifies the 20-minute trip to Aspen from Basalt is at midnight, on a weeknight, in May, when the deer and elk aren’t on the move.

Roses to The Arts Campus at Willits for successfully getting The Contemporary performing arts center opened. That’s a big addition to the midvalley. And while we are at it, roses to The Art Base for making a successful transition to its new digs on Midland Avenue in Basalt. Arts and culture are alive and well in the midvalley.

More roses to Jazz Aspen Snowmass for not only landing Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to close out the Labor Day festival Sept. 5, but also for its corresponding announcement that it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to Snowmass Town Park. Some venues and artists have been clashing over concert health protocols of late, yet JAS also used the same policy for its indoor June Experience and JAS Café series this summer. A photo ID will be required along with the vaccination proof or negative test result from within 72 hours. Children 12 and younger also will be required to provide a negative test result.

Roses and thorns to the builders of new affordable housing around town. The new complexes at the s curves, near Smuggler Park and next to the hospital were needed badly and filled quickly by locals beyond exhausted from searching for places to live. Sincerely, thank you for contributing.

That said, cutting corners on construction, not accounting for enough parking, trying to retroactively change the lease because you forgot to charge for trash service, among other everyday issues that wouldn’t be tolerated at any other housing complex, are stultifying. Just because they can’t afford open market housing doesn’t make them afterthoughts.