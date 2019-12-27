Roses and Thorns (Dec. 27, 2019)

A thorn and a rose go to the city of Aspen for its construction practices. First, a thorn for the city’s recent late-night concrete pour as part of its 37,500-square-foot office building on Rio Grande Place. It was a full-on operation at 8:30 p.m. on a Wednesday with big trucks, big machinery and big men with head lamps. The city has a law that construction must cease at 5:30 p.m. so people can have a break from the noise. The project manager said the concrete plant was down and it delayed everything and that the city would give any developer a pass if they were in the same situation. Why even have a rule if it’s OK to be broken? We will acknowledge the city, however, with a rose when it comes to bringing some peace and quiet to town during the holidays. The city’s rule of no construction in the commercial core from Dec. 25 until Jan. 1 is a nice respite from jack hammers and concrete trucks.

Roses to Pitkin County commissioners, in particular Kelly McNicholas Kury, for agreeing this week to give its employees paid 12-week leaves to tend to their newborns.

It’s one thing for local officeholders to make declarations about climate change or immigration, but quite another when their action positively affects county employees and sets an example for other employers in the Aspen area.

Roses to The Collective. Everything about The Collective gets a rose, especially the food.

Roses to Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District and their partners for looking into limiting the number of buses available to haul leaf-peepers to the Maroon Bells on prime weekend in late September and early October. The easy answer to the logistical problem would be to simply add more buses. We’re glad to see the local entities are looking into limits and a possible reservation system. Industrial tourism shouldn’t be accommodated at every opportunity.

Thorns to those drivers who still don’t get it that Highway 82 through Snowmass Canyon is largely going to resemble an ice rink for the next few months, no matter what time of the day it is.

There already have been more accidents and mishaps than we need, and holiday break is not over yet.