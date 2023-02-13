Rose: Hoping to hear from you

“Hi, my name is Sam Rose, and I am running for Aspen City Council.” That is how I greeted many of you as I went out canvassing these last two weeks. Canvassing took 12 days and involved handing out over 3,000 fliers and walking 72.5 miles or 176,544 steps to do so.

While I only got to speak with some of you, I am truly appreciative of the conversations I did have and the support so many of you have shown me. I loved being able to talk to such a diverse group of voters in our community from Passgo Lane (in the ABC) all the way to Roaring Fork Drive (East End Subdivision) and everywhere else in between.

I always want to know the issues that concern you the most and how I, as your council member, could help you in an effective and tangible way. Your perspectives and voices are important to helping me become a true representative of this community that I love so much.

At the bottom of the flier I left at your door is my contact information. I would love for more of you to reach out to get to know me better and to let me know what is important to you. That contact information is: phone number: 802-752-7026; email: SamuelRose30@gmail.com ; website: SamRoseforAspen.com.

Ballots are mailed out Feb. 14 and can be mailed in or returned to the ballot drop box at the corner of the new City Hall closest to N Mill Street and Rio Grande Place anytime after received until election day on March 7. You may vote for two candidates for City Council. I would appreciate your support.





Sam Rose

Aspen