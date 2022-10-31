Romero: Right skills and temperament

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Good governance begins with good leadership skills, and Susan Marolt has them in abundance.

How do I know? Susan and I served the community for five-plus years together on the Aspen School District Board of Education.

My sincere observations: She possesses a deep business acumen (30-plus years in the accounting and control arena, co-owns a local accounting and consulting firm) coupled with a keen understanding of the dynamics and underpinning of our rural resort community.

She believes in fairness and equity. She listens and seeks to understand before all else. When she speaks she is focused on the issues and on solutions. She builds consensus, not conflict. But most importantly, she truly cares about the health and well-being of others before worrying about her own.

That is true service. That is Susan Marolt. With all her experience and expertise, she will protect and preserve the character and charm of Snowmass Village. Susan will be an outstanding addition to the Town Council.





Dwayne Romero

Snowmass Village