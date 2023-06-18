Rogers: The heartbreak from screwing up a headline

Aspen Times editor Don Rogers



We got both barrels in reaction to a headline and story last week about the Latinx House throwing a party for people who tend to do the bulk of the work in such things, including the cleanup afterward.

Turns out, “the help” is not a handy catch-all for all the roles involved in these affairs — from dishwashers to event planners — but a classist and maybe racist pejorative for a slice of labor in this valley that’s roughly two-thirds Hispanic and a third non-Hispanic white.

And the other volley: The “x” is no neat sidestep to a gendered language smacking of objectionable patriarchy, but an insulting refutation of a longstanding and proud culture.

It’s always mortifying when use of language trumps what a story is about, in this case the founders of Latinx House honoring the people who make it all happen here, commuting largely by bus from as far away as Parachute to do so.

We always want the attention — and the ire if that must be — on the news, the story, the content itself.





We produce more than enough in the way of typos, rank misspellings, bad grammar, annoying little inaccuracies, and incomplete context in our haste. News in all forms is produced in haste, by the way. Even the vaunted New York Times is a veritable litter box of error.

No need to add trigger words or phrases atop that.

DIGNITY OF WORK

The story was straightforward. A press conference in Aspen with the founders of Latinx House — attorney and activist Mónica Ramirez, and film producer Olga Segura.

They were announcing the second annual Raizado, a three-day festival in August celebrating Latin culture somewhat like the annual Ideas Festival in bringing cultural, political and intellectual leaders to Aspen in a conference setting with a public event as well.

It’s also meant to honor the people behind the scenes who make so much happen in places like this.

I was often “the help” well into my 20s if counting by bartending, yardwork, forest labor. My family has held jobs in landscaping, restaurant serving, and event planning, preparation and cleanup. I’m sure we’re still viewed in some circles as that in our current careers as journalist, manager, nurse, independent marketing consultant.

All this to say I should know better.

HASTE MAKES, WELL, YOU KNOW

In my work, even at sleepy little dailies, deadline sweeps up fast, everything’s a hurry. It’s a whitewater of a job. Don’t fall off.

A story is written, a suggested headline pasted above. Often it is rewritten during editing in a quick stab at getting to the heart of the story. Finally, it is reviewed and reviewed again as the story is put on a page, proofed and published. Online headline writing is a little easier — more words to play with, as print is usually four or five precious words, tops. We can fix online miscues, while print we must live with for at least a day, eager for that errant page in our lives to please dear god turn already.

Take this essay as accepting full blame, while slipping in some lame explanation, and mainly as apology. It’s all three. I agree with the critics. The headline was inexcusable.

I’m the editor. It’s on me. The headline is on me, having written it. The placement, the story, all the writers, everything we cover and don’t cover, everything that happens on the news side of our operation, including our systems for review and proofing, is on me. We’re a team and we each have our parts. I own the whole. Just is. No ducking or dodging.

I’m the one who screwed up. How do I feel about that? Horrible!

But how could this happen? What were we thinking? Well, for me, trying to be more clever than using the dull word “workers” yet again. About 30 seconds ticking away before moving on to the next story, the next headline. Boom, done with my turn. Then it all sailed through from there.

In our system, more people look after me, but obviously none of us saw.

WHO WE ARE

Small-town journalists are not high up the income ladder. You have to love the work to do it. We grow accustomed to classist jibes as well as at least some of us growing our hides thick against other arrows. This is just part of the job, after all.

We also bear others’ assumptions about our education, ethnicity and demography that don’t necessarily apply as well to dinky dailies as to the “elite” news organizations, which I’ve seen often enough are not all that, either.

Our current news staff of eight (with one opening that will make nine), for instance, has two members with Mexican-American heritage, one with Chilean, another with Choctaw, another with Egyptian, another with Jewish, and one with Iranian who left for a bigger job. Of the lily whites, we’re both substantially Irish, not always terribly welcome in America’s history and that, too, remains in our family lore.

Growing up in Hawaii and later living there as a young adult, I also gained some understanding about life as a minority, especially while a young child not understanding why some people didn’t like me — a big brother asking my best friend why he played with a … Haole, a fellow surfer hollering at me to go back to the Mainland. To his surprise I talked back in pidgin.

Not that any of this prevented the wrong word in a headline where a simple, obvious other one would have kept the focus where it belonged, on a good story.

I am very sorry about that. I do need to do better. I know I will, too, being a lifelong learner wondering if it always must be the hard way.

Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@aspentimes.com