Rogers: At the Aspen Ideas Festival, lessons from everyone

Aspen Times editor Don Rogers



My first day I joked with the receptacle monitor about all these geniuses gathering at the Ideas Fest and they needed a guard to tell them where to throw their stuff. Trash. Compost. Recyclable.

Turns out I was the dummy.

What I assumed was recyclable was mainly compost. Everything there was mainly compost. Anything touched by food. Plates, napkins, utensils, drunken paper cups of coffee. It was breakfast time.

Caps on plastic cups, recyclable. Caps off the cups would be treated in machinery like paper, ruined, so trash. Much or most of what we assume is recyclable isn’t, I learned.

I had a philosophical epiphany talking about meditative art with another volunteer there to guide attendees to the correct tent for their next talk. And a cowboy from Silt also standing by to help.





Memory fades, it was a busy week and I wasn’t taking notes, but along with ranch work he had a fascination with Shakespearean literature, I believe. Maybe all the ranchers around Silt have rich intellectual lives; maybe that explains why Lauren Boebert lost in her hometown. But I was surprised. Maybe a Macbeth counting head, or this Mac quoting such on the range.

I made friends on my way to see Anthony Fauci with the lone military person in the big tent where he and others spoke, an Air Force chaplain who got me coffee while I parked myself in the front row, next to the reserved seats, 40 minutes early to ensure my recorder would pick up the speakers’ voices.

One of the speakers was pacing the stage, rehearsing in a whisper, intent. Later she told me about her routine. She was a state senator from South Carolina, Penry Gustafson, accent like sunshine, one of five women who teamed up to defeat draconian abortion legislation. I should say stone age.

Aspen Institute CEO Dan Porterfield sat next to me. What I took to be a bodyguard and then Dr. Fauci sat next to him with as little pomp as the volunteer minding the receptacles talked me through what goes where. I introduced myself to Porterfield and chatted briefly as I did with the cowboy and the chaplain and was relieved when he thanked us for running a long Q&A with him in the paper. Meant we hadn’t screwed it up too badly, at least. I keep a keen ear perked.

I fell in love with author/academic Kate Bowler, or at least with her instinct for the apt one-liner and warm smile, while in front of Fauci and the rest of us she had one of the funniest and most thoughtful conversations on stage with comedian Iliza Shlesinger spanning such unfunny topics as cancer and miscarriage. They even joked about humor being the best medicine — not.

An evening later at The Jerome, Bowler brought her wit and raw feeling to an interview with Krista Tippet, best known for her radio show “On Being,” that focused on Bowler’s bout with stage IV colon cancer. Bowler wrote a memoir about it, with the added insights of a religious historian. The disease and its terrors stripped away any elevated perspectives down to the studs, as she put it. The human touch became everything.

I was glad to see Fauci doesn’t care what you think of him. Donald Trump was only so much noise in a nation’s capital filled with political chattering, an ocean in a conch shell, while the doctor spent his career focused on one infectious disease after another. Sitting feet away, I believed that his one thing, his only thing, is healing his patients. As the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for four decades, that’s an entire nation.

NBCUniversal News Group partnered with the Ideas Festival and so the network’s on-air talent did the big interviews, none of which I attended personally. My role here mainly was editing what others went to, with a fill-in role to catch Fauci’s talk and then going the Monday morning after Jim Crown died to hear what Porterfield had to say about the Aspen Institute board member and an institution himself. I’d had no time to delegate the breaking news of Crown’s death about a half hour before our deadline the night before, and there would be more to report.

The talks continued as stirring, I think, while the mood at the core of the festival took a decidedly somber turn.

Intellectually, artificial intelligence was the most gripping for me. My personal highlight was Walter Isaacson’s discussion with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and MIT’s inaugural dean of the Schwarzman College of Computing , Dan Huttenlocher, about the future of artificial intelligence, especially the future represented by the advent of ChatGPT.

What struck me was not anything surprising that they said as they weighed pros and cons of AI, including the damaging effects of social media on politics, mental health and modern attention spans doubled down by what comes next. America is addled enough as is.

No, it was what you could dismiss if your crazy uncle said this stuff, only these speakers are among the top minds of the world saying the same things. Which put it all into holy shit range.

Huttenlocher did add some new perspective for me, though also in the no-duh category. What we’re afraid of about AI, he said, really is up to humans. We’re the ones to fear.

Well, of course. We’re also the ones to place our greatest hopes in, as well. I believe the Aspen Ideas Festival itself is an example of that. And anyway, at least I’m a little wiser for my recycling lesson.

Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@aspentimes.com