Letter to the editor

I am overwhelmed with joy from the generosity of Cynthia and Caitlyn from The Hive in Aspen who hosted a fundraiser for Endless Pawsabilities, with whom I volunteer. I will never be able to thank them enough for all the preparations of jewelry, snacks, and beverages.

Their kindness means the world to me for the possibility of having my dream of getting my own service dog become a reality. With all sincerity, thank you!

Celina Rodriguez

Glenwood Springs