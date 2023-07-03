Roberts: Come join the parade!

With each day’s news it is easy to become discouraged as the arguments and protests swirl around the country. Despite our weariness, it is important to recognize that this freedom of opinion and the opportunity to voice it was guaranteed by the men and women of the military.

On the Fourth of July, as Americans celebrate our country’s independence and freedoms, we should remember the men and women of our military who serve, sometimes at great cost, to protect us and secure the freedoms we enjoy.

Our U.S. veterans will be honored at several parades around the valley. If you served, please join in and receive the communities’ gratitude. If you are on the sideline, enthusiastically show your appreciation as they pass. If you see someone you know is a veteran take a moment to give a shout or shake a hand.

Aspen’s Fourth of July parade invites all U.S. military veterans, active duty and reservists, locals and visitors, to join our group, Tribute to Our Veterans. Meet us on Main Street by Paepcke Park at 10 a.m. Call Sally at 970 948-8278 for details. We hope to see you there.

Hugh Roberts





Aspen, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Veteran