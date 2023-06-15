Roberts: A big emitter

Letter to the editor

Aloha!

The Halea’uma’u crater on Kilauea volcano on Hawaii has been violently erupting since June 7. The crater is currently releasing 8,900 tons of sulfur dioxide per day and a somewhat larger amount of CO2 per day.

SO2 is the worst culprit for atmospheric degradation; SO2 + water are the ingredients in a chemical reaction that results in fine airborne particles of sulfuric acid, which is a major blocker of ultraviolet radiation from the sun, leading to increased global cooling.

Hugh Roberts

Snowmass