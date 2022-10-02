Richardson: So all with autism may thrive

Letter to the editor

Come celebrate with us at Ascendigo’s Fall Fest at Batch Provisions on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ascendigo is a Carbondale-based nonprofit with a mission to elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations. We do this by supporting kids and adults with autism through therapeutic recreation, vocational support, behavioral therapy and more.

Our visionary goal is a community where all individuals with autism can thrive in the pursuit of a meaningful and purposeful life. Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley is this community and so we are celebrating our phenomenal community partners who are indispensable in achieving this goal.

Some ways our community helps us include supporting and sponsoring our fundraising events, and making donations that are crucial to our sustainability; employing and welcoming Ascendigo adults as employees and volunteers, welcoming the autistic community when they see us out and about. A warm smile and understanding can go a long way.

Or you can come celebrate with us at Fall Fest at Batch. Your admission will get you pizza and snacks, two drink tickets and free entry in our beer stein holding contest!

If you cannot attend, consider donating the cost of a ticket and we will make that ticket available to an adult in our community with autism. Tickets available at: http://www.ascendigo.org





Whether you join us for Fall Fest or not, we invite you to join us and our community partners in empowering our clients and participants with meaning and purpose. Thank you.

Dan Richardson

Carbondale