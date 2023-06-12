Richards: All comes to a head Tuesday afternoon with Lumberyard

Aspen City Councilwoman Rachel Richards gives her final remarks before signing off on a nearly three decade-long career in Aspen government on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Dear Aspen economy: Do you need more qualified workers? Are you able to offer wages sufficient to attract personnel from 40+ miles away? Are your current employee’s burnt out from covering other people’s shifts, or trying to do two people’s jobs every day?

Do you believe that downvalley retirees will be selling their free market homes to the same income classes that bought those homes 25 years ago? Think lower Roaring Fork Valley private sector and their communities’ governments will begin approving and building significant amounts of housing for a commuting Aspen workforce?

Or will their growth be in the upscale second-home market? Will $25 an hour keep Aspen guest service levels up to expectations? For how long?

Should the millions of dollars spent to get the Lumberyard Housing project to the entitlement stage be scrapped — so that the new council can redesign the project? Sell it to private partners that will exclude your employees from accessing any units? Wait and see if housing prices regionally fall enough for your workers to secure permanent housing?

Hope against hope your favorite businesses don’t throw in the towel, or that your medical, personal, or other service providers don’t just close their operations?





Imagine where Aspen would be today if the Truscott addition wasn’t built 20 years ago, or where the workers in Burlingame would be coming from now — if those units hadn’t been added to our community? Both of these projects were decried as unneeded, too expensive and in the wrong location back in the day — by many of the same voices opposing the Lumberyard now.

The new council seems intent on undoing as much of prior councils’ work as possible — extensive community outreach and proven needs? Let’s do it all over again! Construction prices to high? Let us wait for them to fall in a five-10 years! Employee shortage? Blame the workers who’ve already given 40 years to the town. They should pack up and leave so that new serfs can be found!

It’s a new Aspen City Council and they need to prove it — as quickly as they can — consequences for your business and Aspen’s workforce be damned.

If you are tired of losing friends, employees, or a shot at living anywhere near your job: Write a letter or show up at the Aspen City Council meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. and voice your support for approving the Lumberyard project!

The decision to either acknowledge the severity of the statewide housing crisis, or blow off the project out of ego and ax grinding is going to make or break whether Aspen remains a functioning community and premier resort or a hollow shell of what once was a great ski town.

Rachel Richards, of Aspen, is a former member of the City Council.

