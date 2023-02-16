Reynolds: The drive isn’t what it used to be

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Frequently drivers talk about road conditions of the past, bemoaning: “It takes so much longer now to get from here to there.”

With good reason:

1) Garfield County’s population has more than doubled (1990-2021) from 30,000 to over 62,000.

2) The majority of housing is distant from services and work, delivering to all of us car dependency.

What to do? There is only one thing we can do: Change our minds.





The drive we used to know is long gone, so:

1) Allow travel time realistic with available information (population, work/school rhythms, weather, events, road closures, accidents).

2) Try a different way, RFTA, carpooling, biking, or walking.

3) Plan drive times that incorporate multiple stops/minimize road time.

4) Erase the word “hurry” from consciousness the moment we take the wheel. It simply sets us up for frustration and irritation with our driving reality.

How we drive today makes a difference.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs