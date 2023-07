Letter to the editor

July 4 marks the beginning of “summer traffic.” The daily traffic count at Eisenhower tunnel will average between 40,000 and 50,000 cars per day. In our area, it’s anyone guess.

Take a minute, think about all the road travel, anticipate additional drivers, perhaps allow more time to reach destinations? Our roadways are shared. How we drive will make a difference.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs