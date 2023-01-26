Reynolds: Record number of fatalities on road

Letter to the editor

2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state — the count: 745.

This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability.

Please take a minute, and think about daily driving and how we take to the road. If we drive with community, compassion, and courtesy at the forefront of our thoughts, imagine what we could create.

Ease off the gas, slow down in town.

Diane Reynolds





Glenwood Springs