Letter to the editor

Graduation — it took a lot of focus to get here. Congratulations to all of you. Please give the same amount of focus to driving.

Since 2019, there has been a 37% increase in deadly crashes involving drivers under the age of 21. Distracted driving is listed as one of the major causes. Crashes are no accident — they are preventable.

Wanting you around for years to come.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs