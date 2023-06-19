Reynolds: A parade for seat belt safety

Parades! Nuggets, Strawberry Days, Juneteenth, so much to celebrate … and one to think about. Friday, June 16, in Denver, CDOT sponsored a “hearse” parade. It was part of their seat belt awareness campaign and messaging about Colorado’s highest-ever roadway deaths of last year.

Perhaps your life has been impacted or that of someone you know.

Going somewhere? Stay focused, wear a seat belt, don’t drive distracted or under an influence. Allow enough time, our roadways are fuller than ever with all our new residents. Take a Minute, think about it, slow down in town.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs