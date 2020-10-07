Re-elect Chandler-Henry and Scherr

Sometimes a crisis will bring out the best in people and organizations. I believe that this can be said for Eagle County and the current batch of commissioners. Since the beginning of the Lake Christine Fire, there has been a noticeable increase in Eagle County’s commitment to the Roaring Fork portion of the county.

Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr are up for re-election and I believe they deserve our support. Matt has been a regular in having office hours in El Jebel and reaching out to local residents on large and small issues since replacing Jill Ryan.

Kathy and Matt have supported Eagle County’s financial and personnel commitment to the MIRA bus that provides everything from COVID-19 testing and flu shots to linkage to employment or food resources to under-served residents. It is an inspirational project and one that I hope will be replicated by the local governments from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. The MIRA bus also was in place to assist during the Lake Christine Fire, during which Eagle County played a critical role.

I support retaining Matt and Kathy and encourage you to vote for both of them. Until we can get a local representative on the commission, we need to support those willing to commit time and resources to addressing our local needs, that is Kathy and Matt.

Robert Schultz

Carbondale