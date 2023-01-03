Ravenscraft: Buddy Program so enriching

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

In honor of National Mentoring Month, I’ll shed light upon several Buddy Program offerings. Whether you’re a parent, volunteer, or community partner. We hope one of the following avenues of mentorship speaks to you.

Ten years ago, I moved to the Roaring Fork Valley and transitioned from Outward Bound instructing to teaching. I quickly observed that outdoor recreation, albeit ample in the valley, wasn’t accessible to all per its cost.

Subsequently, I began volunteering with the Buddy Program, as they offer group-mentoring programs free of charge. Through the LEAD Program, middle- and high-school students participate in activities including backpacking, canyoneering, rock climbing, snowshoeing, etc.

The Buddy Program’s traditional forum of mentorship — community-based pairings — partners mentors and mentees.

Over the past five years, my buddy, Sonia, and I have had the opportunity to share our hobbies, watch one another’s families grow, support each other through difficult times, and celebrate each others’ successes. Having a little buddy has enriched my life immensely. I recommend this route of mentorship for anyone looking to expand their sense of connection within our community.





Peer-to-Peer mentoring is another facet of Buddy Program mentorship in which I’ve been involved. This program connects high-school mentors with elementary mentees for after-school activities. It’s a meaningful way for high-school students to give back to their community.

If these offerings pique your interest, visit http://www.buddyprogram.org to learn more. We’d love to have you join our community of mentors and mentees!

Meg Ravenscraft

Carbondale