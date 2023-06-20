Ramírez: Raizado committed to community, excellence

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I created Raizado, the Latinx House festival.

I was deeply disturbed by the recent headline that announced our festival’s return to Aspen. The newspapers’ decision to refer to people as “the help” was disparaging, racist, and inappropriate.

First, no person should be referred to in such a degrading manner. Second, our festival was created to convene Latinx leaders and allies across industries, shining a light on the power, truth, and culture of the growing Latinx population both across the country and here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Leaders in our community come from all backgrounds. We play a critical role in our society, whether by creating businesses, working as line cooks, creating art, harvesting crops, mobilizing community members, or working in any other position.

The Latinx House is and always has been committed to celebrating our community and uniting with our allies to uplift the excellence of our community. We are also dedicated to investing in local leaders who are shaping the future of these mountain communities and communities across the country. It is unfortunate that our work was minimized, suggesting that it does not make an impact or that we in any way lack a true commitment to this community.





Although recognized as a national organization, we are honored to have team members on the ground in Aspen, not to mention local host committee members and a growing presence in the region. We will continue our work in service of the Latinx community, Aspen, and the Roaring Fork Valley through our festival and year round.

The editorial board and the broader community should do the work required to learn about the Latinx community. We’re hopeful that the newspaper and others will be good allies and partners to the Latinx community, our organization, and all of our partner organizations.

Mónica Ramírez

Co-Founder of The Latinx House; Creator of Raizado