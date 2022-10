Letter to the editor

Instead of telling voters what Boebert has achieved during her time in office, the Boebert campaign has spent oodles of money making a professionally scripted and produced video spreading unproven rumors about her opponent. They are using telephone and messaging robots to do do the same thing. Lots, lots of money.

Ask yourself where the money comes from and if it is aligned with your interests.

Marina Rainer

Aspen