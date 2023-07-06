Rabinow: Patch on the bridge isn’t holding

Letter to the editor

From the time I arrived in Aspen at the beginning of June, I noticed that the Castle Creek Bridge had a very deep pothole at the end of the bridge as it approached the road into town. After several weeks of cars driving over/into the hole, it was patched with asphalt.

But the problem looks far greater than a pothole. The cracks in the road continue the entire width of the road at the point of where the road of the bridge is “attached” to the ground-level road. And the cracking continues across the sidewalk!! sometime earlier, a portion of the sidewalk crack was partially patched.

I am not an engineer nor knowledgeable in construction, but it would seem that either the city or the county or the state needs to not only examine the safety of the structure ASAP, but should also stop pretending that a patch of asphalt remediates the potential very serious safety issues.

Kathryn Rabinow

Aspen