Quick Takes

Couldn’t be happier in Colorado at 49?

The average Coloradan experiences peak life satisfaction at age 49, reveals one study. Who knew?

But, are we ever truly satisfied in life? Judging by the way many of us go about it, you might have a hard time believing that to be true. We are continuously searching for more — more money, a better job, the ideal partner, the perfect house, a new wardrobe, vacations … But, the truth is, at least according to one survey, we can actually find satisfaction in life, and it happens to peak at different times for different people. So, when do people find satisfaction?

Mixbook , a technology platform that powers storytelling with photo books, took a deeper look to understand better when the average American believed they had attained peak life satisfaction — happiness with the trajectory of their lives, jobs, friends, family and relationships.

They surveyed 3,442 respondents aged 65 and over and thereby discovered that the average Coloradan finds their peak life satisfaction at the age of 49. This is compared to a national average of age 44. Traditionally, by that time, many have a family, an established career, a stable home and, hopefully, a decent income, which they can spend on little luxuries such as vacations, a car, dining out, etc.

The survey did reveal that there were some interesting variations between states. Lucky Marylanders reached this point at the relatively young age of 37 (Though, that does seem to suggest that it’s a bit downhill from there …). And, comparatively, Vermonters seem to wait a bit longer to feel content with their lot — on average, that isn’t until they reach 63.





The survey also found that 3 in 4 respondents stated that they would choose love over wealth if given the choice between the two. A large number (79%) also acknowledged being happy with their career thus far, showing a high level of job satisfaction. Of those surveyed, 58% say they are happy with the personal relationships they’ve formed in their lives and are not looking for any more. And, perhaps most unexpectedly, more than half (52%) stated that the pandemic increased their satisfaction with life! Perhaps a result of us taking stock of what’s important, spending more quality time with loved ones and appreciating what we have.

When Mixbook.com asked respondents what aspect of their lives they were the happiest with, the majority (34%) said their relationships — the friends they had made throughout their lives. Eighteen percent indicated they were most satisfied with their health; 15% said they are happiest with their romantic partner; 14% said their career; and 11% were most proud of their homes.

For who aren’t 49 …

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for emotional support animals in the United States reached an all-time high in August. Surely that was no one age 49 in Colorado, already at the peak of happiness and perhaps already found their furry special friend.

A new finding by animal information website WhatAnimalsEat.com reveals that online interest in emotional support animals, or ESA, has climbed to new unprecedented levels.

“Interest in emotional support animals has steadily grown over the last few years.

Statistically, one in five adults in the United States will suffer from a mental illness in a given year, and emotional support animals are of great help to many (source: nami.org). No joking matter here.

With more focus on the importance of mental health, and emotional support animals like Wally the Alligator going viral, all have helped drive further awareness”, says Elina Agnati, founder of WhatAnimalsEat.com .

There is no official number on how many emotional support animals there are in the United States, but it’s clear that the interest in them is continuing to grow. Especially this election season.