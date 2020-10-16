Privatize the Aspen airport
The good news about the ASE vision is that we are going to get an improved terminal with adequate sitting for departing passengers. The goal of more revenue by adding general aviation parking anywhere you possible can doesn’t protect our winters. Privatize the airport and charge a fair market price for your limited space. The Earth has limits and so should the tarmac.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
