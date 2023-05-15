Poschman: Make voice heard in Holy Cross election

Beginning May 16, we can make our voices heard in support of clean, reliable energy in the Holy Cross region. Holy Cross is a national leader in the transition to a clean energy future and one of our community’s most powerful assets for local opportunity and economic development.

Holy Cross is a citizen-run, non-profit rural electric cooperative, meaning we are all owners and can all help create the future we want — one powered by renewable electricity that is inexpensive, reliable, and prioritizes a healthier climate for our children.

Alex DeGolia is the best candidate to support these goals. Alex works on energy policy in Colorado and at a national level. He understands how Holy Cross can leverage opportunities to benefit our communities, and he demonstrates how smart, local leadership is essential.

During Alex’s first term on the board, Holy Cross committed to 100% clean electricity by 2030, introduced new ways for members to benefit from programs like home solar, Power Plus and EV charging, and saved tens of millions of dollars via investments in wind and solar.

This year, you can vote by: 1, returning your ballot in the mail; 2, online in your Holy Cross account; 3, on the Holy Cross website; or 4, at the annual meeting on June 16 at TACAW in Willits.





Remember, the ballot attached to your Holy Cross Energy bill is your chance to make sure the board represents your values and priorities. I encourage you to vote for Alex DeGolia.

Greg Poschman

Aspen

