Poschman: Ambulance tax no longer adequate

Letter to the editor

I’m asking my fellow Pitkin County residents to vote Yes on Ballot Item #6A, to fully fund the Aspen Ambulance District.

A troubling trend in recent years is that insurance companies have reduced their payments for ambulance services to well-below the cost of operations. The existing mill levy for Aspen Ambulance District, combined with these reduced payments, is no longer adequate to provide the level of service required for our growing, active and aging population.

We can be proud that Aspen Ambulance crews are the best in the state, and that they are fiscally responsible under the steady direction of Gabe Muething. Let’s fund the Aspen Ambulance District so we can be certain that when it is needed, help is on the way! Vote yes on 6A.

Greg Poschman

Pitkin County Commissioner