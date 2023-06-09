Poschman: A phenomenal event for graduates

Letter to the editor

Every year, Project Graduation is a phenomenal event for Aspen High School’s graduating seniors.

While there are many generous donors from individuals to businesses and countless volunteers, I want to thank the Project Graduation co-chairs Janette Buchanan, Margaret Romero, and Kimberly Schlosser.

You put in countless hours wrangling donations and volunteers to create an event that our graduating seniors enjoyed immensely and will remember for many years. Thank you for your gift of creativity and time to create such a memorable experience, a great way for our graduates to finish their time Aspen High School.

Maureen Poschman

Aspen