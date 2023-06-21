Porter: Renewables the way to go

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Andrew Scott’s “investigation” of renewable electricity in “Green ain’t clean, sadly” (June 8) uncovered some misinformation and misinterpretations.

Yes, development of renewable energy requires resources and creates environmental impacts. But these natural energy flows aren’t depleted, and solar and wind components are being recycled when they wear out.

In the wind-farm business, the term is “re-powering” when new turbines are placed on existing towers or foundations. Try that with a fossil fuel well or uranium mine or the hot components of a reactor.

The energy to make and install wind and solar is generally returned by a factor of 10 or more. In the best cases, such as American-made thin film solar installed in the Southwest, it can be a factor of 50!

The faster that renewables are installed, the sooner the “solar breeder reactor” is a reality. Forty percent of new lithium batteries are non-flammable iron phosphate type, without cobalt and nickel, and with solid electrolytes. No fires possible. American capacity to recycle lithium batteries already exceeds the amount available. Rare-earth mining? Next year’s Teslas will use motors without any.





Sure, large wind farms slightly decrease surface winds, even miles away. But this is in the lower 1,000 feet of Earth’s 60,000-foot troposphere. North Sea wind farms are not changing the climate all over Europe; the greenhouse-gas blanket is.

Black solar panels “obviously” heat up during sunny days, but they only cover a third of the ground in utility-scale solar farms. Their shading preserves ground moisture and decreases surface winds, cooling the land, particularly at night. At a Nevada solar farm, desert tortoises grazed happily in the shade when they were returned after construction.

And so on. I agree we need more conservation and efficiency, but faster renewables deployment needs to occur simultaneously.

Fred Porter

Carbondale