Porath: No answers here

Letter to the editor

The Roaring Fork Valley’s difficulties with affordable housing, worker shortages, traffic, and parking congestion all rise from the concentration of wealth allowed in our current economic configuration.

The scales of today’s winners and losers are tilted, big time, to the winners. The eternal dilemma of an upstairs-downstairs, upvalley-downvalley world is that a landed leisure class requires a large, working service class that includes education, construction, and public maintenance to sustain its largely idle lifestyle — the conundrum being where oh where to put them? This is not an easy question to answer. Merry solstice, nonetheless.

Bob Porath

Boulder/Meredith