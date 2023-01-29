Polayes: Don’t be fooled

Letter to the editor

The way the Aspen City Council and administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the

Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical used car salespeople trying to sell an old

clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions.

Don’t be fooled by slick sales pitches. Any effective accident, pollution and congestion reduction

effort must reduce the amount of vehicles. There is no way around this basic fact, no matter how

hard anyone tries to deny it.

Let’s hope that the city changes its course of action and finally recognizes its public duty to work

diligently and without any bias whatsoever to propose projects to the community that address all the accident, pollution and congestion traffic issues we face, while honoring Aspen’s tradition of being at the forefront of best practices and visionary thinking.

Anne-Catherine Polayes

Aspen