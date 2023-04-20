Poets’ Society: Revival after five years away

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Beware the Poets.

Come join in the revival of the Aspen Poets’ Society on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-6 p.m. at Explore Booksellers, featuring musical artist Dylan Starrs, an open mic for poets and short storytellers of all ages, plus guest poet Tori Miner.

Those who sign up for open mic will be given five minutes to share their words. The event is free, and the public is invited.

The Aspen Poets’ Society plans to schedule a few Live Poetry Nights yearly, once again providing the Roaring Fork Valley community and beyond an intimate stage for the spoken word.

Live Poetry Night began at Zélé Café in 2006 and moved to the Hotel Lenado, then Victoria’s Espresso and Wine Bar, and lastly the Mountain Chalet, where the most recent gathering was held in October 2018. Restrictions of the pandemic delayed revitalizing the group for over four years.





The Board of the Aspen Poets’ Society, Ink

Lisa Max Zimet and Kim Nuzzo, co-founders

Marjorie DeLuca, Vice President