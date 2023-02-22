Pitchford: Change is inevitable

Letter to the editor

As a 48-year resident of Aspen, I am deeply committed to do what I can to support community efforts that work toward a more balanced, healthy community — culturally, economicall,y and environmentally. Change is inevitable. And healthy change must be guided by strong, thoughtful, and informed leadership.

I have known — as a father, neighbor, and friend — Bill Guth and his family for years. In my experience, he is a problem-solver. He does his homework to understand the root of the problem, listens with an open-mind, and offers pragmatic ideas to address the core issues.

Most importantly, he cares about preserving the Aspen we all know and love, while being deeply committed to ensuring a vital town that values all citizens.

Vote for Bill Guth for City Council.

Barb Pitchford





Aspen