I support Skippy Mesirow in his reelection campaign for Aspen City Council. Skippy is a genuine, heartfelt, visionary, and honest person who is not a typical politician for a non-typical town like Aspen.

I have witnessed his depth both as a human being and as a public servant, and I believe he is the right person to have on Aspen’s City Council.

Lauren Pietersen

Snowmass Village