Phillips: Elect a mayor who cares about locals

As the former budget officer of the city of Aspen 2003-05, I had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Helen Klanderud and council members Torre, Rachael Richards, Terry Paulson and one other member (a local developer) whose name escapes me because I found him less engaged than the mayor and other council members.

I have continued to follow the landscape of local politics in the Aspen community and given the upcoming election I would be thrilled to hear if Torre, Terry, or Rachel were to become mayor. They all have the local Aspen communities interest in mind. They are all long-time locals and know Aspen.

None of them, in my experience as the guy who used to present the budget to them and get their feedback, was motivated by self interest. I saw a lot of developers come and go on the council for years, and I always felt they were angling for personal gain. That’s not uncommon with politicians.

I will say that I believe Aspen needs a mayor who cares about the community and who has been in the valley long enough to remember what it was like before Skico bought Highlands. Aspen has always been a special community. The voters need to elect a mayor who cares about the town and locals so it doesn’t become another Vail.

Michael Phillips





Louisville, Colorado