Petrie: Not enough parking in downtown Basalt

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

We went out to dinner in downtown Basalt on Saturday night and, as usual, there was no available parking on the main drag.

Makes me wonder what it will be like when the Streetscapes project is completed. We’ve been assured that there will be just as many parking spaces as there were before, most of them at the end of Midland Spur.

Fine, as long as the weather is good. But the issue I haven’t heard mentioned in any of the project discussions is that we haven’t had adequate parking in Basalt in years. Seems to me that we should keep the diagonal parking as well as adding those additional spaces on Midland Spur.

Mike Petrie

Basalt