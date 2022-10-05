Pelle: From one sheriff to another

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Hello, my name is Joe Pelle, and I have been the sheriff in Boulder County for the past 20 years.

I have worked with your Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on matters of statewide interests to sheriffs during that time. This includes legislative efforts and subcommittee work for the County Sheriffs of Colorado.

DiSalvo is a community-oriented sheriff. He has great values and ethics and loves the county he serves. He is progressive and committed to public safety.

I wholeheartedly endorse Joe DiSalvo for another four-year term as Pitkin County sheriff.

Joe Pelle





Boulder