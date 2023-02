I took an Aspen Snowmass snowshoe tour Jan. 25, the guide was excellent and she was very knowledgeable and friendly. I also took the same tour there years ago and the guide was also excellent.

I took this tour not realizing it was same as last one! I do not regret it. It was fun and informative. My daughter lives in Aspen and she recommended it, not realizing it was same tour.

I had fun and would recommend to anyone visiting Aspen.

Phil Pelch