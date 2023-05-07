Peacock: Time to celebrate unsung heoroes

May 7-13 is nationally recognized as Public Service Recognition Week. Pitkin County would like to recognize our hardworking and dedicated public servants who are committed to our mission of providing valued and high quality public services while supporting the health, safety and well-being of our residents and our treasured natural environment.

Over the past few years, public servants throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have come together to protect our communities — from the Lake Christine Fire in 2018, through the COVID-19 pandemic years and now, into the future.

Our employees are working to support our health, safety and way of life. In ways seen and unseen, Pitkin County employees work tirelessly to support the community — from plowing roads and maintaining our trails and open spaces, to public safety, human services and transportation.

Public servants have a positive impact on the lives of our residents on a daily basis. Few careers are as fulfilling as those in which you are able to serve others. A career in local government translates to a career of service toward your friends and neighbors in this special place we get to call home.

Since the founding of our country, public employees have worked to ensure that our government is the best in the world.





I encourage all readers to take time during this Public Service Recognition Week to honor our unsung heroes for their dedication.

Jon Peacock

Pitkin County Manager