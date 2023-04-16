Pax: A higher purpose for guns

One of my few good memories from Vietnam is about my favorite gun. It was a M79 grenade launcher that was kept collectively in our bunker. The 2-inch diameter barrel hinged open like a double barrel shotgun. We would put tinfoil over the opening of the barrel, punch pin holes on one side and make a hole for our mouth on the other side. Then add some Cambodian red marijuana and presto, a very handy bong.

I never could think of another purpose for our automatic rifles. They just killed people.

Gary Pax

Carbondale