Letter to the editor

Tiziano and Enrica worked for 25 years to make l’Hostaria a locals’ gathering place. Part of the recipe was the time and services they donated to non-profits.

The new place in the old space is called PARC. They don’t get to move into the address and magically be the new locals’ spot. The donation they made is the owner’s thousands of dollars to the Lauren Boebert campaign.

Jim Paussa

Snowmass Village