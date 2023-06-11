Paulson: Flaws in the Lumberyard project

How many essential businesses (lumberyard) is the Aspen city council willing to close down for the sake of employee housing? This project has a number of faults.

1) Being out of character with the neighborhood and the first entrance to Aspen (four stories in a two-story community).

2) If this were built in Aspen proper it would not be accepted.

3) The project is over parked with no restrictions on travel trips into town. I watch the Burlingame bus go into town empty with a string of single occupant cars following every day. Can we expect the same for this project?

4) Another stoplight? Really? How are we ever going to reduce our carbon footprint if we keep accommodating cars?





6) Another bus stop and underpass? People can’t walk to the present stop?

7) Where is the money coming from to even start? Will we tax our neighbors who are already struggling to pay the bills because of a low minimum wage?

8) Apparently a person doesn’t have to make a living from Pitkin County businesses to live here, according to a loophole in the wording of APCHA rules. Really?

We all know this community is changing, but why are we foregoing all our values for one project that doesn’t fit? More is not necessarily the answer to any of those values that have served this community so well!

Terry Paulson

Aspen