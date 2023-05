Letter to the editor

Dear Mr. Phillip Huffines: It was a sad coincidence that in the same week The Aspen Times had a great article about our Arbor Day celebration there was also an article about the trees you had cut down on Red Mountain’s Ridge Road.

Not the action of a good neighbor. Enjoy your new view, but please refrain from taking out more trees. Aspen is in its 31st year as a Tree City. Please show some respect for this.

Helen Palmer

Aspen