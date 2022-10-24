Palmer: Time for a change

Letter to the editor

I want a Pitkin County sheriff whose lifestyle and moral compass reflect the values we need for our Valley communities and especially for our youth.

Michael Buglione has 17 years in local law enforcement and the caring and compassion to deal fairly with everyone.

I think it is time, as Sheriff DiSalvo put it (Aspen Times, Oct. 21), “to make room for new blood and different ideas.” He spoke of Congress, but I think it holds true here.

My vote has been cast for Michael Buglione. A good man who will do a good job taking care of all of us.

Helen Palmer





Aspen