Palmer: Perfect tenant for Wheeler

Letter to the editor

Dear friends and neighbors:

I hope that many of you will vote in this week’s Aspen Times Poll. Valley Fine Arts is a jewel in the crown of our beloved Wheeler Opera House. It is a small but excellent and unique gallery specializing in Western Americana. It is a delight just to stroll in and enjoy the view! It is a perfect tenant for the Wheeler!

Let Aspen City Council know that we appreciate every single small business we still have, and that this one is too special to lose.

Thanking you in advance.

Helen Palmer





Aspen